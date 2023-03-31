Former Butler County Auditor Sentenced in Corruption Case

(HAMILTON, Ohio) — Roger Reynolds, the former Butler County auditor, was sentenced in court today after being convicted in December on a felony count of unlawful interest in a public contract, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“While I am disappointed in this sentence, I am gratified that the court recognized this abuse of public trust warrants at least some jail time,” Yost said. “Every public servant should remember Dave’s rule of ethics: the only benefit you get from your public service is a paycheck and a sense of a job well done.”

Reynolds was sentenced in Butler County Common Pleas Court to five years of community control and thirty days in county jail, stayed pending an appeal. He will also be required to pay a $5,000 fine.

Reynolds was forced to vacate his position as a public official following his conviction.

The case was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office and investigated by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Ethics Commission.

“My thanks to Senior Assistant Attorneys General Brad Tammaro and Drew Wood who represented my office in this case and fought for what is right,” Yost said.

