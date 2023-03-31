Submit Release
Whooshh Hosts Final Webinar: Learn about Innovative Sustainable Water Management and Fish Passage

Whooshh invites investors to join last chance webinar on April 11th at 1:30 PST with CEO Vincent Bryan

SEATTLE, Wash., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whooshh, a company dedicated to sustainable water management and fisheries restoration, is hosting a final webinar on April 11th at 1:30 PST with CEO Vincent Bryan. This webinar is a last chance for potential investors to learn about Whooshh Innovations technology and join the investment campaign on StartEngine.

During the webinar, the Whooshh Innovations team will discuss how their patented technology is changing the game in sustainable water management and fisheries restoration. This is an opportunity for investors to get a more in-depth understanding of the company's mission, vision, and the potential for growth.

"We're excited to showcase our technology and mission one last time before the investment campaign comes to a close," said Bryan, CEO of Whooshh. "We believe that our technology can revolutionize the industry and we're grateful for the opportunity to share it with potential investors."

Interested individuals can register for the webinar at the provided Zoom link. Don't miss out on the chance to learn more about Whooshh and their innovative technology.

For more information about Whooshh, visit their campaign raise page at https://www.startengine.com/offering/whooshh.

They will be hosting a live webinar on April 11th at 1:30 PST with CEO Vincent Bryan. Interested investors can join in on this discussion, and a portion of this event will be a dedication to answering all of their questions about how they are enabling fish to glide past barriers while enabling more efficient hydropower production.

