AARP Responds to 2023 Social Security and Medicare Trustees' Reports

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --— AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins issued the following statement in response to the Medicare and Social Security Trustees' reports released today:

"Today's Social Security and Medicare Trustees reports reinforce that while they are financially strong today, both programs face long-term funding needs, and Congress must act to find solutions to ensure Social Security and Medicare will be there for the next generation and into the future.

"Social Security provides retirement income to more than 50 million Americans and is the largest source of income for most retirees. Medicare is the primary or only source of healthcare for most older Americans. Workers earn benefits by paying into both programs over the course of their careers with the promise that these programs will support them when they stop working. Social Security and Medicare are the top issues that AARP members care about.

"This is a promising time when leaders from both parties have committed to protecting these vital programs. It will take hard work to find bipartisan agreement, but today's report shows how essential it is that leaders in Washington come together for the good of the country.

"Congress must take its responsibility to protect Social Security and Medicare seriously, by developing a comprehensive plan and doing so in a way that is accountable and fully transparent to the American public.

"AARP will be vigilant in assessing how any proposals will impact older Americans -- and fighting to protect the earned benefits of our members and all older adults."

