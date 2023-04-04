SODOWE’s Vegan Oral Care Prevents Bad Breath & Tooth Decay

Meeting SODOWE’s products means using vegan products and loving the earth within hearts.”
SUWON-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral care is something that we do on a daily basis, and thus, it used to be underrated. The good news is that you can fully enjoy your daily oral care with 100% cruelty-free products! SODOWE provides plant-based solutions, from the ingredients to the manufacturing process. Its headquarter is located in South Korea, and it pursues veganism as a ‘lifestyle’ beyond the idea of veganism. In other words, SODOWE wants to positively impact society where people perceive veganism in a way that humans and animals live together in nature.
SODOWE has launched wooden toothbrushes that do not need any felling process, while 15% of ingredients are wood-based. It is SODOWE’s first upcycling project and started with the idea of saving at least 15% of plastic waste among 30 billion toothbrushes yearly. SODOWE keeps moving forward and plans to extend its projects to broader product categories further.
Vegan Oil-Pulling Oral Care : The Oil-Pulling Therapy passed down through India’s Ayurveda was applied to toothpaste and mouthwash. It uniquely brings comfort and joy to daily oral care since this therapy prevents dry mouth, which can cause bad breath. Instead, it keeps the mouth moist naturally with 100% vegan ingredients. In addition, SODOWE’s oral care products are free from irritating synthetic fragrances and alcohol; thus, all members of a family of different ages can use them without worries.
Vegan Oil-Pulling Toothpaste : SODOWE’s toothpaste blends two naturally derived plant oils: Eucalyptus and Peppermint. Eucalyptus helps reduce plaque and tooth decay, and peppermint prevents bad breath. The surfactant is also derived from natural origins that were extracted from coconut oil. In other words, there would be no change in taste even after brushing your teeth and eating acidic food.
Two different types of toothpaste can be used separately at night and in the morning. At night, you can use oil-pulling toothpaste to moisturize your mouth while sleeping to prevent unpleasant bad breath the following day. In the morning, you can use refreshing toothpaste containing basil lemon to remove the bitterness in the mouth that accumulated overnight.
Vegan Oil-Pulling Mouthwash : SODOWE’s mouthwashes contain a luxurious forest scent from its natural blends with three different plant oils: eucalyptus, peppermint, and olive. Alcohol, synthetic emulsifiers, and animal-derived ingredients were excluded, and 100% natural vegan ingredients were used. In general, mouthwash with artificial fragrance and menthol flavor can temporarily refresh you, but that can dry your mouth and cause bad breath. To give a perfect solution, SODOWE made its mouthwash most natural and effective with plant-based ingredients while keeping a moist balance in your mouth during the day and night. SODOWE’s mouthwash is mild enough for a child to use yet effectively removes lousy breath!
