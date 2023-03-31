OnlineCheckWriter.com Launches New Feature: Import Check Draft from Excel for Streamlined Payment Processing

OnlineCheckWriter.com Launches New Feature Import Check Draft from Excel

Users can import the details required to create check drafts directly from their Excel spreadsheet

The Import Check Draft from Excel feature is one of the many ways we're ensuring best payment experience for our customers” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, Zil Money Corp.

TYLER, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com is excited to announce the launch of its latest feature - Import Check Draft from Excel. Users can import the details required to create check drafts directly from their Excel spreadsheet using the Import Check Draft from Excel. Once the spreadsheet is uploaded to OnlineCheckWriter.com, the system automatically extracts the information and generates check drafts. This new feature benefits those who must create multiple check drafts. It intends to simplify the payment process, saving time and cost and enhancing its speed, convenience, and effectiveness for customers.

OnlineCheckWriter.com is a cloud-based payment processing platform catering to both individuals and businesses. It is an all-in-one payment processing platform that offers a wide range of payment services, such as ACH or direct deposit payments, wire transfers, checks, RTP, pay by credit card, payroll funding with a credit card, international payments, and other related services. This new feature will transform the way businesses and individuals handle their payment procedures.

"We are constantly working to improve our platform and provide our customers with the best payment experience," said Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "The Import Check Draft from Excel feature is one of the many ways we're accomplishing this goal," he added.

"We believe this new feature will be well-received by our customers and make their payment process even more streamlined," he stated. "We invite everyone to try out the feature and let us know what they think."

OnlineCheckWriter.com has expanded its services by introducing international payments in multiple currencies and Pay By Credit Card with no merchant fees, improving overall service. The Pay By Credit Card feature allows customers to make payments to anyone, even if the payee does not accept credit cards. The payee will receive funds through a wire transfer, ACH, or check and the payer can keep all their credit card reward points.

"OnlineCheckWriter.com is committed to innovation and providing its customers with the most up-to-date solutions for their payment needs. The Import Check Draft from Excel feature is just the latest example of this commitment," he added.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is committed to providing innovative payment solutions to address the changing needs of businesses as a leading payment technology pioneer. One of the latest solutions is payroll funding with credit cards, now available for all ADP users. If ADP users have insufficient funds, they can link their ADP account to Zil Money and provide their bank and credit card details. This will allow them to easily transfer funds from their credit card to their bank account and use them for payroll processing within the ADP platform. This feature streamlines the payroll process for ADP users, minimizes errors, and saves time. It is an effective payment processing solution, especially for small businesses experiencing cash flow challenges.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has streamlined business payment processes by integrating various accounting software platforms such as FreshBooks, Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and others. This platform allows users to select their preferred payment methods and specify the mode they wish their recipients to receive payments. The available options include ACH/direct deposit, printed checks, email checks, checks sent to the recipient's mailbox, wire transfer, and other alternatives, enhancing flexibility and convenience.

With over 650,000 registered users and over $50 billion in processed transactions, OnlineCheckWriter.com has emerged as a go-to business platform. It's user-friendly interface and competitive pricing have made it a favorite among users. In addition, the unique features of its payment services have further strengthened the company's potential for future growth and expansion around the globe.

