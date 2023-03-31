Vermont Backcountry Ski Handbook Now Available

The Handbook covers building partnerships with public land managers and private landowners, balancing natural resources and social interests, delineating boundaries, implementing and constructing ski zones, and establishing a maintenance and safety plan. It is a complete how-to guide for creating quality, sustainable backcountry ski terrain in Vermont that is consistent with forest management and ecological goals.
The Vermont Backcountry Ski Handbook is an uncomplicated, yet impactful resource that emphasizes a common language around ski zones. The Handbook also helps skiers and riders better understand and appreciate the concerns of public land managers and private landowners. This greater understanding will lead to stronger, more cooperative relationships.
“The Vermont Backcountry Ski Handbook has value beyond Vermont’s borders and is already being used to develop backcountry ski zones,” said Matt Williams, Catamount Trail Association. “We’ve been contacted by organizations from the northeast and western United States.” While every new location has its own specific considerations, the Vermont Backcountry Ski Handbook creates a broad foundation for backcountry terrain development and management that will greatly benefit skiers, riders, and land managers alike.
ABOUT FPR
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) is responsible for the conservation and management of Vermont’s forest resources, the operation and maintenance of the State Park system, and the promotion and support of outdoor recreation for Vermonters and our visitors. In addition, FPR is responsible for the acquisition, planning coordination, and administration of all Agency of Natural Resources lands.
ABOUT CTA
The Catamount Trail Association (CTA) is a passionate group of backcountry skiers and outdoor enthusiasts. They’ve been breaking trail since 1984, creating North America’s longest backcountry ski trail and pioneering innovative recreation projects throughout Vermont. CTA’s mission is to expand access to Vermont’s backcountry because we believe days spent in the mountains with friends are powerful, and that those experiences should be open to everyone.
ABOUT USFS GMNF
The U.S. Forest Service – Green Mountain National Forest (USFS GMNF) encompasses more than 400,000 acres in southwestern and central Vermont, forming the largest contiguous public land area in the State. Characterized by striking scenery that combines rugged mountain peaks with quintessential Vermont villages, the Forest is an attraction for many visitors. The GMNF signifies a multiple-use ethic through its role of providing ecological and science-based forestry stewardship, clean water, diverse vegetation, high-value, high-quality forest products, economic and educational contributions, and trail-based backcountry recreation.
