Rajendra Raj Khare releases Original Ghazal Song - "Tere Pehle Koi Na Tha" - "Before You - There was No one!"

Ghazal in a song and musical format requires a fine balance between choice of words and musical meter. Ghazal singing requires knowledge of Urdu and pronunciation of specific words. Ghazal Video embeds the beautiful motifs to capture aesthetics and fineness to balance the pain and sadness of thought.

Rajendra Raj Khare of DQS, produces original ghazals written by him in a musical format. The music with meaningful lyrics emanating from the pathos of life.

“Ghazal, in musical format, can help our youth to manage the contradictions which modern life presents to them”.” — Rajendra Raj Khare

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Ghazal is a genre of poetry that captures the separation and sadness in love both at spiritual and physical level in poignant couplets. It is the best form of poetry to which the young generation can be exposed to understand the finer nuances of life. It can be a very capable tool for them to handle the incongruities of life.Ghazal, in a musical format, is like a song but is an acquired taste. It takes time for the mind to get tuned to it. Once that happens, it is like a spiritual aura that envelops oneself. As his hobby, Rajendra Raj Khare of DQS, produces original ghazals written by him in a musical format to bring this kind of music to the youth. The music with meaningful lyrics emanating from the pathos of life. Raj says that “Ghazal, in musical format, can help our youth to manage the contradictions which modern life presents to them”.Rajendra Raj Khare has recently released a ghazal in a musical (song) video format titled “Tere Pehle Koi Na Tha” meaning “Before you, there was No One”. This is a thought-provoking ghazal blending the mystical “sufi” quality of metaphysical love with mortality of human love. This ghazal is sung by the foremost ghazal and sufi singer, the classically trained, Pooja Gaitonde, who also features in the musical video. Music is by an experienced music composer rooted in Indian traditions of Ragdaari - Athar Hussain Khan. The videography and editing are by creative young cinematographer - Manthan Sandhu. In addition to be being the producer, Rajendra Raj Khare, has written the lyricnkss and carried out the creative direction for the video.The ghazal “Tere Pehle Koi Na Tha” starts with a poignant couplet, written by Raj Khare, that sets the mood for the song. Translated in English, this is what the couplet tries to say:"Beloved!I am on trial - As I am the chosen one,This punishment is mine - There's nothing in it for you,Those who consider me Sinner - For your love,How do they know –That you are my beloved?”Here is the full text of the ghazal "Tere Pehle Koi Na Tha" in English Translation:Before you – there was no one, after you – no one,Without you – there’s nothing, with you – everything.Rhythmic Drizzle – drenches – Body and Soul,Blessings - You descend from the sky.Desire - while passing by your street -Wish - a window opens – appears your Vision!In trembling Silences, Don’t know why?A leaf of my soul flies Adrift!In the warm flame of painful moments -You be cautions – that I do not melt!If you turn to ashes, let my ash also fly,Let your memory echoes in every moment!There is unease with the world, but not with love,Raj, let there be sorrow and sorrow all around!Before you – there was no one, after you – no one,Without you – there’s nothing, with you – everything.As per Raj Khare, Ghazal as a genre, sung in lyrical format, needs to be popularized for its intrinsic worth and the philosophical locus it provides to life. Raj says that he is committed to produce original ghazals written by him in musical video format to popularize this genre.

Tere Pehle Koi Na Tha, a Rajendra Raj Khare presentation, is a ghazal blending the mystical quality of spiritual love with mortality of human emotions.