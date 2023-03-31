Submit Release
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Safeguard Data on World Backup Day

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Safeguard Data on World Backup Day




TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—It is World Backup Day, and Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Floridians to take steps to safeguard personal data. Approximately 21% of people never back up information. Floridians who fail to back up data regularly can fall victim to accidental deletion, cyberattacks or system crashes.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Backing up your data is one of the most critical steps you can take to protect information from loss or damage. World Backup Day serves as an important reminder to take proactive measures to keep data secure. I urge Floridians to use this opportunity to review and update backup strategies.”

Attorney General Moody is recommending the following tips to help Floridians protect personal data:

  • Back up Data Regularly: Create a schedule to back up data on a regular basis. Use an external hard drive, cloud storage or a combination of both;
  • Use Strong Passwords: Use unique and complex passwords for all online accounts, including email, social media and financial institutions. Do not use the same password for multiple accounts;
  • Keep Software Up to Date: Install the latest security updates and patches for an operating system, antivirus software and other programs to prevent vulnerabilities; and
  • Beware of Phishing Scams: Be cautious of emails, texts or phone calls that request personal information or urge a user to click links or download attachments.

    To find more alerts for Floridians with information about how to protect data and stay safe online, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.

    The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com. To view recent Consumer Alerts and for other information about avoiding scams, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.

    VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians to Safeguard Data on World Backup Day

