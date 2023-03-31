Submit Release
Manchin Statement on Treasury EV Tax Credit Guidance

Manchin: The guidance includes a 60-day comment period and I ask for every American to comment. My comment is simple: stop this now – just follow the law.

Washington, DC — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s release of guidance on the use of electric vehicle tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“Yet again – the guidance released by the Department of the Treasury completely ignores the intent of the Inflation Reduction Act. It is horrific that the Administration continues to ignore the purpose of the law which is to bring manufacturing back to America and ensure we have reliable and secure supply chains. American tax dollars should not be used to support manufacturing jobs overseas. It is a pathetic excuse to spend more taxpayer dollars as quickly as possible and further cedes control to the Chinese Communist Party in the process. The guidance includes a 60-day comment period and I ask for every American to comment. My comment is simple: stop this now – just follow the law."

