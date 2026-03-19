Heinrich Stresses Need for Trump Administration to Support Bipartisan Nuclear Energy Policies to Help Bring Energy Costs Down for Consumers

Heinrich: “At a time when customers’ energy bills are being driven upwards by tariffs, by the war in Iran, and project delays and cancellations caused by the Secretary of the Interior, we need to add large energy sources to the grid as fast as possible.”

WASHINGTON — In his opening statement at a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to examine the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) implementation of President Trump’s May 2025 nuclear energy executive orders, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), the Committee’s Ranking Member, highlighted the importance of continuing bipartisan support for nuclear energy policy and criticizing the Trump administration for sending contradictory and inconsistent signals to the U.S. nuclear industry.

The hearing witnesses included DOE Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Theodore J. Garrish, Idaho National Laboratory Director Dr. John C. Wagner, and Kairos Power Co-founder and CEO Dr. Mike Laufer, who spoke on the development of nuclear policy.

Ranking Member Heinrich (D-N.M.) delivers opening remarks during a Committee hearing to examine President Trump’s May 2025 nuclear energy executive orders, March 19, 2026.

“Congress has routinely affirmed the importance of nuclear energy as a key solution to meeting our national energy needs.” Heinrich noted, “The broad deployment of nuclear and renewable power together can foster a grid that is both reliable and affordable for Americans.”

“In the same year that the President signed the executive orders we are discussing today, he also sought a budget that would’ve reduced funding for the Office of Nuclear Energy by over $400 million dollars. A reduction that would have surely impaired the Department’s ability to execute on these important activities,” Heinrich continued.

“I’ll close by adding that addressing energy affordability also requires promoting certainty,” Heinrich concluded, noting that the nuclear industry needs confidence and stability from the Trump administration.

A video of Heinrich’s opening remarks is here.

A transcript of Heinrich’s remarks as delivered is below:

Thank you, Chairman Lee, and welcome to our witnesses, Mr. Garrish, Mr. Wagner, and Mr. Laufer.

Today we’ll talk about the Department of Energy’s implementation of President Trump’s executive orders on nuclear energy.

And I’d like to start by just acknowledging the work Congress has done to support the growth of the U.S. nuclear energy sector.

Congress has routinely affirmed the importance of nuclear energy as a key solution to meeting our national energy needs.

The broad deployment of nuclear and renewable power together can foster a grid that is both reliable and affordable for Americans.

And at a time when customers’ energy bills are being driven upwards by tariffs, by the war in Iran, and project delays and cancellations caused by the Secretary of the Interior, we need to add large energy sources to the grid as fast as possible.

Nuclear power, especially, has many valuable attributes that can help meet the energy and resource demands of artificial intelligence in an economically and environmentally responsible way.

We’ll hear today about efforts to advance new technologies that use novel coolants that could significantly reduce the water usage of new power plants.

And we’ll hear about the Department’s efforts to help innovate, validate, and demonstrate technologies that can one day help serve the industrial and defense sectors.

These are outcomes that Congress has long sought to catalyze.

For the past several years, Congress has repeatedly passed bipartisan legislation to advance nuclear energy in the United States.

This Committee has supported multiple bills to accelerate the development of domestic supply chains for nuclear fuel and to enhance nuclear energy innovation.

The Nuclear Energy Innovation and Capabilities Act directed the DOE to assess its ability to authorize, host, and oversee privately-funded advanced nuclear test reactors at the national labs or other DOE sites.

The Energy Act of 2020 authorized DOE to develop a program to support the production of advanced nuclear fuels.

The Nuclear Fuel Security Act expanded those DOE efforts to support the domestic supply for low-enriched uranium fuel.

And the ADVANCE Act directed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to strengthen its workforce, develop responsible, yet efficient licensing schedules, and fast-track processes for existing sites.

The Members of this Committee have repeatedly supported America’s civilian nuclear industry, and I’m pleased to have our witnesses here to update us on these efforts.

However, achieving our shared goals will rely on responsible implementation by the Executive branch.

Frankly, this is an area in which I would love to have greater confidence.

I believe the U.S. nuclear industry needs greater confidence in the administration’s policies on nuclear energy.

In the same year that the President signed the executive orders we are discussing today, he also sought a budget that would’ve reduced funding for the Office of Nuclear Energy by over $400 million dollars.

A reduction that would have surely impaired the Department’s ability to execute on these important activities.

And while the Department’s rhetoric on nuclear energy has been strongly supportive, it has not always been clear whether this support extends to the whole of the industry or just those most familiar with the White House and members of its inner circle.

I’ve said before that, right now, the U.S. grid needs every electron it can get.

We need to make energy affordable again in this country.

Doing so requires supporting early innovation to accelerate breakthrough technologies.

This applies both to new reactor technologies, but also to examining the fuel cycle.

In October, I introduced a bill with Senator Cruz titled the “Advancing Research in Nuclear Fuel Recycling Act” which would have the Department study pathways to advance innovative nuclear fuel recycling technologies.

Such pathways could provide a solution for harnessing the used fuel that is currently stored at 121 sites across the United States.

These technologies could provide additional nuclear fuel streams and enhance the resilience of our domestic energy infrastructure.

And I soon plan to introduce the WIPP Economic Assistance Reauthorization Act, which would continue economic support for communities that host nuclear waste and support our national security activities.

I’m hopeful that this Committee will have the opportunity to further discuss these issues, and consider legislative proposals to promote U.S. nuclear innovation.

I’ll close by adding that addressing energy affordability also requires promoting certainty.

In the case of nuclear, that includes certainty of safety, of regulatory process, and of the Department’s role under the law.

The Department of Energy can be a tremendous partner to the private sector and to the states—today, we’ll hear specific examples of how.

These insights will emphasize how successful implementation of nuclear energy policy relies on strong partnerships.

Partnerships with states, with the NRC, and with the civilian nuclear industry.

Our witnesses today have hands-on experience in how the public and private sectors can work together to propel innovation and further our country’s goals.

I look forward to this discussion.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

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