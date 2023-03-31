Request for Partners: US EPA Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Program for States, Municipalities, and Air Pollution Control Agencies

DOEE seeks to identify an eligible partner on projects that address the need for regional climate planning and greenhouse gas mitigation in the District of Columbia Metropolitan area. DOEE is applying for a total of $3,000,000. EPA encouraged DOEE to work with regional jurisdictions to be eligible for the maximum funding. $1,000,000 will be available to the selected partner.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-GBCB-818" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 18, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

The applicant organization should actively and regularly convene governments from the metropolitan Washington area.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

- Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.