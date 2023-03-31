Newnan Attorney Bill Stemberger Receives Two Statewide Honors

Experienced trial lawyer Bill Stemberger was recently recognized in Georgia Super Lawyers and Georgia Trend magazines for his work on behalf of accident victims and their families.

NEWNAN, Ga. (PRWEB) March 31, 2023

Attorney Bill Stemberger of Stemberger Law, LLC was recently recognized by two of the state's leading attorney rating organizations. Business and politics magazine Georgia Trend included Stemberger in its annual list of the state's Legal Elite, an honor based entirely on the voting of other practicing attorneys in Georgia. In addition, Stemberger was recognized in Thomson Reuters' 20th edition of Georgia Super Lawyers magazine. The Super Lawyers designation is reserved for 5% of the practicing Bar and is determined via a multi-part patented process that includes voting of other lawyers as well as in depth research by the publication's editorial team.

An experienced personal injury lawyer, Stemberger has developed a reputation for taking cases to trial – and winning – when necessary to achieve justice for his clients. He believes that doing so is often the only way to ensure every person receives a fair result and opportunity to move forward after a tragic and preventable event. "Too often, something less than a jury trial fails to obtain justice for injury victims or families that have lost loved ones," said Stemberger. "When that happens, clients need attorneys who are skilled in a courtroom and are not afraid to take a case as far as necessary to obtain a fair result. I'm proud of the fact that I routinely ‘go the distance' for those who trust our firm and will continue to do so for the rest of my career."

Stemberger's 37-year legal career has been marked with numerous honors for his work on behalf of residents across the Peach State. In addition to his year after year appearances in Super Lawyers and Legal Elite, he is AV-Rated by Martindale-Hubbell and holds a perfect 10/10 rating from Avvo, one of the industry's leading independent rating services.

About Stemberger Law, LLC: Since 1985, Bill Stemberger has obtained exceptional results for clients inside and outside of the courtroom. He represents individuals and families in car, truck, and motorcycle accident lawyer cases as well as slip and fall, and wrongful death claims. The firm's convenient office location in Newnan allows the team at Stemberger Law to represent clients across Georgia.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19256385.htm