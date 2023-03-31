Guilty Plea in the Paul Zaidan Trial

Declaration of Franchises Cora, of Nicolas Tsouflidis and his family

SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - We have taken notice of the guilty plea by Mr. Paul Zaidan, accused of the kidnapping and forceful confinement of Mr. Nicolas Tsouflidis, president of the company, through which Mr. Zaidan has declared himself guilty of having kidnapped and forcefully confined Mr. Tsouflidis.

"My family and I are relieved that this judicial process is over, reassured that the accused has declared himself guilty and happy to finally be able to put this ordeal behind us. Obviously, I would like to thank the first responders as well as the investigators and the police officers who took part in this file and who, through their meticulous and long-term work, were able not only to identify one of the responsible individuals, but also to gather enough evidence so that the accused admitted his own guilt. »

Mr. Tsouflidis, president of Franchises Cora and victim of this kidnapping

"I am happy that this distressing affair is behind us and that we can now turn to the future.»

Mrs. Cora Tsouflidou, founder of Franchises Cora and mother of Mr. Tsouflidis

We will not issue any additional comments and will not grant any interviews on the subject. We thank you, in advance, for respecting our privacy, that of our loved ones as well as that of our employees, our franchisees and their employees and customers.

SOURCE Franchise Cora Inc.