MetaTdex DEX Angel NFT Has Been Listed on Opensea, up 80% in 24 Hours

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, MetaTdex DEX Angel NFT has been officially listed on OpenSea, allowing global users to buy and sell with freedom. According to the latest data of OpenSea, the holding addresses of DEX Angel NFT has reached 1350. Besides, the current price of DEX Angel NFT is about 0.1ETH ($18.25), 84% higher than the initial offering price of 9.9 USDTs.
What is MetaTdex DEX Angel NFT？
DEX Angel NFT is an equity NFT that anchors the stock of MetaTdex, which represents a certain amount of stock equities. For now, holding DEX Angel NFT & DEXDAO NFT is the only way to obtain the MetaTdex stock token. After the Hong Kong listing, the MetaTdex stock token can be directly traded. In addition, it can be pledged for mining in MetaTdex Crypto-Stock to obtain the opportunity of stock rewards in private placement, thus achieving an increase in the holding quantity of stocks.
What are the benefits of MetaTdex DEX Angel NFT Has Been Listed on Opense？
As the world's largest NFT market, OpenSea has brought together a large number of NFT players. Since its launch in 2017, the platform's trading volume has reached 12.8 million ETH (over $20 billion). Collabrating with OpenSea, DEX Angel NFT is able to be exposed to various NFT investment enthusiasts worldwide, including art, music, domain name, virtual world, transaction card, collectible, and sport enthusiasts.
In the MetaTdex Crypto-Stock product system, DEX Angel is launched with the lowest threshold, highest rebate and no lockup. DEX Angel NFT brings users multiple privileges such as MetaTdex stock, referral and spot trading fee discount. With only 9.9 USDTs, users are eligible to buy the DEX Angel NFT, enjoying the investment of easily buying Hong Kong stocks in different places.
What are the special benefits of Angel Ambassador?
Furthermore, MetaTdex has also launched the "Angel Ambassador" program. Working as important partners for the global promotion of MetaTdex's Meta-Asset Bridge, angel ambassadors will be rewarded with high rebates via recommending users to subscribe MetaTdex NFTs. The angel ambassadors are divided into three grades: silver, gold, and platinum, which is principally determined by the number of DEX angels recommended for subscription each month. Among them, platinum-grade angel ambassadors are capable of receiving the highest referral rewards — 40% of the directly-recommended purchase amount and 25% of the indirectly-recommended purchase amount.
Learn More
Download MetaTdex: https://www.metatdex.com/download
Angel Ambassador Application: https://forms.gle/R7KuN7sXLNnQFUW28
DEX Angel's Launch Announcement: MetaTdex Launches DEX Angel Product — Snap up Original Equities with Just 9.9 USDT
Angel Ambassador's Recruitment Announcement: MetaTdex Recruits Global Ambassadors, Providing up to 40% Purchase Amount Rebate
