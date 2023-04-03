PwrCor Announces Contracts to Deploy Its “Green” Heat-to-Power Technology

Novel Technology Uniquely Positioned to Advance Industrial Decarbonization
PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PwrCor, Inc. (“PwrCor” or the “Company”) has completed a two-year effort to enhance its technology that converts ultra-low-grade waste heat (140°F to 250+°F) to electricity. This effort has been conducted in partnership with a highly regarded national research and development institution. The company’s upgraded technology yields more power while reducing the size, weight, and cost of its equipment.
Based on the success of these efforts, PwrCor is pleased to announce that it has entered into contracts with two Fortune 500 global energy companies to deploy its breakthrough heat-to-power technology. These two contracts call for installing PwrCor engines in industrial settings that will reduce the cost of operations by generating power from low-grade heat created in the course of compressing carbon dioxide and natural gas. Both installations will be in the U.S. Midwest.
The two contracts represent ‘proof of concept’ projects, with further indications of interest for a domestic backlog of as much as 90 MW (estimated at $200M) at these two companies, predicated on successful performance. The company’s latest system design and anticipated production costs will offer future commercial customers an attractive power savings opportunity with a payback period of less than 2 years in most U.S. and European power markets.
In addition to reducing carbon footprints in the oil & gas sector, the company is currently focused on three markets that represent a combined 180 gigawatts of domestic opportunity: low temperature geothermal, power plant & industrial process heat, and transportation. Other emerging markets, such as high-performance computing and hydrogen production, promise further opportunity.
With both projects, PwrCor will intercept heated compressed gas, destined to be cooled in a multi-staged compression process, and use that low-grade heat to generate electricity. This reduces the demand to purchase electricity from the local utility, or to generate on-site electricity by burning fossil fuel in generators, while also significantly reducing the cooling load of the gas compression process currently handled by costly-to-operate on-site cooling equipment.
Aside from these economic benefits, PwrCor will provide an environmental benefit by decarbonizing operations of both energy companies with its novel ‘green’ heat-to-power heat engine technology. The PwrCor installations will demonstrate the technology’s unique ability to economically convert ultra-low-grade heat to useful power, which other heat engine technologies have not been able to commercially demonstrate.
PwrCor’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Telegades commented, “Many industry experts have identified low-grade heat conversion as the greatest un-tapped source of clean energy and a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity. These innovative compression applications are illustrative of the many that represent significant opportunities not only to generate power without any carbon footprint but also to reduce operating costs.”
About PwrCor
PwrCor, Inc., is an advanced technology innovator specializing in renewable energy, offering ground-breaking cleantech solutions for the Waste-Heat-to-Power, Geothermal, and Solar Thermal markets, as well as other applicable markets. PwrCor’s technology makes it a front runner in the low-grade waste heat-to-power market.
PwrCor™ engines use proprietary technology that can cost effectively convert ultra-low-grade heat into usable mechanical or electrical energy, opening up an immense market representing hundreds of gigawatts of potential power production. This is wasted energy that previously could not be economically harnessed as usable power by competing technologies, and was polluting. PwrCor's breakthrough technology can change the profile of how energy is created and consumed in markets around the globe, and can be used in place of or in conjunction with almost all existing technologies. PwrCor™ is a completely ‘green’ technology that uses no fossil fuels, does not operate via combustion, has no emissions, and does not process any working fluids that are flammable, harmful to the environment, or costly to replace. PwrCor™ is scalable, modular, and runs relatively silently, all within a small footprint.
Please visit our website at www.pwrcor.com for additional information.
Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statement
With the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, its ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its growth strategy, and its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent report on www.otcmarkets.com or other filings made with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of these reports are available without charge from the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.
