Selling Is A Dark Art: Full of Dirty Secrets

Front Cover Back Cover Author

William Goldstein, author of How to Focus, releases an exposé into the secret tactics and methods used by the top sales professionals: The Dark Art of Sales.

Listen. But not just to what the other person is saying. What they don’t say matters too.” — William Goldstein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People talk about sales professionals in slimeball terms, especially at the used car lots. But there is a reason that sales professionals employ the tactics that they do. These closely guarded methods for making people want to buy are effective, at least in the short term. Human psychology is at play. Of course, a one-time sale is never the goal, the best salesmen are focused not on their immediate gratification, but on appealing to the customer's needs and desires again and again.

There are proven strategies that work, but they are rarely ever shared with outsiders. However, in The Dark Art of Selling: Influence and Persuasion, William Goldstein is lifting the veil and revealing the methods and means that separate people from their hard-earned dollars. He goes over common motivations and teaches you exactly how to exploit those desires for your personal gain. Sound dirty and underhanded? It isn’t. Meeting the customers' expectations and delivering on promises must be done if you want long-term success.

In this book, you’ll learn exactly what is necessary to persuade people to buy and influence them to buy again. Other sales blueprints teach cookie-cutter scripts, with a focus on controlling the conversation. But such pressure tactics don’t work in the real world. The Dark Art of Selling is about the more subtle influences that lead a person to say yes. It’s not about manipulating the person, but the situation to create a favorable environment for both parties.

In the ideal world, a sale should result in a winning scenario for all of the involved parties. But how do we get there? William Goldstein says, “Listen. But not just to what the other person is saying. What they don’t say matters too. You can uncover a lot of what you need to know to close the sale if you do that.”

But what exactly are we looking for? The Dark Art of Selling: Influence and Persuasion reveals that. “You’re not going to talk anyone into anything, but you can talk them into what it is they want,” Goldstein says. “I’m just showing you exactly how to do that.”

For all those words about passive selling, The Dark Art of Selling: Influence and Persuasion actually reveals the secrets of selling aggressively. The book, which takes a different approach than traditional books about selling, is available from Amazon.com and can be purchased through your local bookstores.

About the Author:

William Goldstein leads StaffHealth, one of the country's fastest growing health staffing companies. In his first book, How To Focus he discusses ways to accomplish more. In The Art of Sales: Influence and Persuasion he writes about how to sell more. Both books are available for sale through major bookstores, including Amazon.com.

Book Reveal Trailer