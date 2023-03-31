Carrier Screening Market Expected to Reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 13.8% [PDF Version]

Carrier Screening Market1

Carrier Screening Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Diasorin S.p.A (Luminex Corporation), Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., Opko Health Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Carrier screening is a type of genetic test that can identify individuals who carry a gene mutation for a certain genetic disorder, even though they do not have the disorder themselves. Carrier screening is typically performed before or during pregnancy to assess the risk of having a child with a genetic disorder.



Carrier Screening Market Statistics: The global Carrier Screening market is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Carrier Screening Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Carrier Screening research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Carrier Screening industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Carrier Screening which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Carrier Screening market is shown below:

By Type: Expanded Carrier Screening, Targeted Disease Carrier Screening



By Technology: DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Others



By End User: Hospitals and clinics, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, Others



Important years considered in the Carrier Screening study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Carrier Screening Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Carrier Screening Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Carrier Screening in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Carrier Screening market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Carrier Screening market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



