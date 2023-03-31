Automotive Air Suspension Market Size Worth US$ 26.5 Billion by 2031; Owing to Rise in Demand for Heavy Commercial Vehicles - TMR Study

There were 308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,719 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive air suspension market stood at US$ 18.4 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 26.5 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2031. High sales of commercial vehicles and growing popularity of premium vehicles are expected to bolster global automotive air suspension industry growth in the next few years.
Increase in usage of air suspension systems in large commercial vehicles and rise in demand for automotive safety and comfort are projected to accelerate business growth during the forecast period.
Globally, aftermarket demand for compact air suspension systems and associated parts is growing at a steady pace. This offers significant opportunities to manufacturers. Furthermore, rise in sales of premium automobiles is anticipated to propel market size. This is ascribed to rise in disposable income of people in developing markets. Manufacturers are also working to increase the dependability of air suspension systems.
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 18.4 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 26.5 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|4.1%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|No. of Pages
|260 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Control Type, Component, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|AccuAir Control Systems, L.L.C., Air Lift Company, BWI Group, Continental AG, Dunlop Systems and Components, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Firestone Industrial Products, Hendrickson International Corporation, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Hitachi Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Mando Corporation, Meklas Group
Emergence of automotive automation is expected to drive demand for automobiles with advanced parts such as air suspension systems. Commercial vehicles are gradually improving; more advanced air suspension systems are installed to make driving more comfortable and reduce the likelihood of any damage to the cargo. Rise in demand for commercial vehicles across the globe is likely to drive global automotive air suspension market expansion.
Several countries have implemented regulations and passed laws requiring incorporation of advanced comfort features such as air suspension systems in vehicles. Consequently, air suspension systems are now a popular option for commercial vehicle makers, which is anticipated to propel market development.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Automotive Air Suspension Market: Growth Drivers
Global Automotive Air Suspension Market: Regional Landscape
Global Automotive Air Suspension Market: Key Players
Global Automotive Air Suspension Market: Segmentation
Control Type
Component
Vehicle Type
Sales Channel
Region
