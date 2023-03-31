Industry-Approved Train-the-Trainer Programs to Certify Mobile Equipment Operators

Train Safe offers advanced courses to equip workers with the tools necessary to stay safe. The intensive programs are developed by an expert team with over a century of cumulative expertise in safety.”
— David Cook, CSP ASP CHMM CSSM CMSP
MULBERRY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Train Safe is revolutionizing how businesses provide safety training to their employees. With their new downloadable train-the-trainer programs, employers can establish the highest levels of safety and ensure that staff members are adequately trained. Their presentations encompass the safe operation of straight-mast and extended-reach forklifts, aerial work platforms (AWP), mobile elevated work platforms (MEWP), and overhead hoists to maximize workplace safety. The organization aims to help employers create a secure work environment by providing in-depth learning materials with the most up-to-date industry protocols.
Train Safe produces specialized courses designed to be straightforward, with simple steps that anyone can understand. The innovative company provides various OSHA- and ANSI-compliant messaging with industry-best practices and subject matter to reduce accidents and keep workers safe. They currently offer six different train-the-trainer programs for teaching the proper techniques to maneuver the following types of machinery safely:
1. Straight-Mast Forklift, also known as a vertical mast forklift.
2. Extended-Reach Forklift, also known as a telehandler or a telescopic handler.
3. Straight Mast and Extended-Reach Forklift combines straight-mast and extended-reach forklifts.
4. Aerial Work Platform (AWP), also known as an aerial lift, such as a scissor lift or boom lift.
5. Mobile Elevated Work Platform (MEWP) that meets the new ANSI standards and includes instruction on planning, training, and design rules of Group A and B and Types 1, 2, and 3 MEWPs.
6. Overhead Hoist, suspended load-handling equipment, also known as a gantry or bridge-style crane.
Train Safe allows companies to equip their employees with the essential skills and knowledge to use mobile equipment effectively and safely. Their training kits have been thoughtfully developed by a team with over 100 years of combined experience in the safety industry. Each digital download package contains comprehensive safety training materials, including a digital presentation, printable instructor and operator guides, and exams. By utilizing Train Safe's train-the-trainer programs, employers can rest assured that their workers receive the best quality training resources, enabling them to stay out of harm's way on the job site.
