Cloud Seeding Market : End Burning Flares, Ejection Flares, Automatic and Remote Based Generator By 2021-2031

Cloud Seeding Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cloud Seeding Market," The cloud seeding market size was valued at $120.35 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $192.77 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

North America dominated the cloud seeding market in terms of growth, followed by Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The U.S. dominated the market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast timeframe.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16912

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to sudden shutdown of manufacturing sector, trade, transport, and local commute, which had a negative impact on the global cloud seeding market.

Making prediction during the pandemic became difficult. Limited access to raw materials and operational flight to perform cloud seeding also hampered the market growth.

However, the market is expected to recover at a healthy rate.

The aerial cloud seeding segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the aerial cloud seeding segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cloud seeding market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in cloud seeding application by the arrival of the private service provider propels the growth of the segment. The report also analyzes the ground-based cloud seeding segment.

The hygroscopic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on seeding technique, the hygroscopic segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global cloud seeding market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in demand to generate rainfall or accelerate the cloud condensation process to cater to freshwater shortage demands is positively impacting business opportunities. The research also analyzes the glaciogenic segment.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16912

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global cloud seeding market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. Range of active cloud seeding operations across the U.S. and support by the government toward increasing its commercial application support the market growth. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players: -

Weather Modification, Inc.

RHS Consulting, Limited

North American Weather Consultants, Inc.

Seeding Operations And Atmospheric Research

Snowy Hydro Limited

Mettech S.p.A

AFJets Sdn Bhd

Cloud Seeding Technologies

3D SA

Ice Crystal Engineering

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16912

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.