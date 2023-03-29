Pandemic Relief Housing Program Second Application Cycle Now Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications for a second round of funding under the Pandemic Relief Housing Program. The program was created under LB1014 and funded with federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).

The first round of Pandemic Relief Housing Program awards was announced recently, leaving the following remaining allocations for the second application round:

Rural Allocation: at least $3,000,000, subject to the restrictions noted below

Metropolitan Allocation: up to $790,000, subject to the restrictions noted below

The Pandemic Relief Housing Program provides awards to eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that develop affordable housing, including housing for refugees and other such immigrants. A refugee is an individual who is located outside of the United States, is of special humanitarian concern to the United States, demonstrates that they were persecuted or fear persecution due to race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group, is not firmly resettled in another county and is admissible to the United State (see § 101(a)42 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.) “Other such immigrants” is defined as all other individuals that have a recognized immigration status enumerated within Title 8 of the U.S. Code, Immigration and Nationality Act, that validates residency within the United States.

Housing developed under this program shall be for households with an income at or below 185% of the most recent poverty guidelines published by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Any project funded through the Pandemic Relief Housing Program must ensure that the affordability of the housing provided throughout a 20-year affordability period.

At least one-half of total program funds distributed shall be awarded as grants to organizations located in counties with a population of fewer than 100,000 residents as determined by the most recent federal decennial census.

Housing projects must be located in disproportionately impacted geographies noted below or located within a qualified census tract (QCT), as defined in 26 USC § 42(d)(5)(B)(ii)(I). Nebraska QCT map is available here: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/pandemic-relief-housing-program/.

DED has determined the following counties to have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic:

Arthur County Franklin County Merrick County Boone County Frontier County Morrill County Box Butte County Gage County Nemaha County Boyd County Garden County Pawnee County Brown County Greeley County Phelps County Butler County Harlan County Polk County Cherry County Holt County Red Willow County Cheyenne County Hooker County Richardson County Custer County Howard County Scotts Bluff County Dakota County Jefferson County Sherman County Dawes County Kimball County Valley County Deuel County Lancaster County Wayne County Dixon County Lincoln County Webster County Dundy County Logan County Wheeler County

Letters of Intent for the second cycle are required and are due April 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. CT.

Full applications are due June 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. CT.

Program requirements and more information about the Pandemic Relief Housing Program can be found at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/pandemic-relief-housing-program/.

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System at any time after the application live date and on or before the application due date. The application can be found at: https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/750afc1a-a317-424d-9c0c-26b7200fc9c5.

For additional information, contact ded.pandemicreliefhousingprogram@nebraska.gov.