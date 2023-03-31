Staffing Synergies, a Second Chance Employer, Brings Hundreds of Jobs to Under-Privileged Communities

Doug Crawley, CEO and President of Staffing Synergies
The Minority, Veteran-Owned Company is Bringing Opportunities to Previously Incarcerated Individuals
Our goals are to pay a living wage, provide training and opportunities for career advancement and to find ways to give back to the community”
— Doug Crawley, CEO and President of Staffing Synergies
MATAWAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing Synergies, a full service staffing and human resources company, will open several new locations across the United States by the end of summer, with a primary focus on providing jobs for underprivileged communities and individuals.
As a 100% Minority and Veteran-owned company, one of Staffing Synergies’ core values is its commitment to community engagement and employee investment. Staffing Synergies is a second chance employer that provides a diverse and inclusive working environment, offering its valued team members competitive, living wages and prioritizing employee development and advancement to ensure that talent is retained.
Currently, Staffing Synergies operates in eight states across the country including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, and California. With this expansion, the company plans to service even more underprivileged communities nationwide.
About Staffing Synergies
Since 2008, our focus is industrial and manufacturing staffing. We manage a diverse workforce of more than 3500 employees in several locations throughout the United States. Our flexibility and resources allow us to strategically develop new opportunities throughout the country.
Staffing Synergies is a 100% Minority and Veteran owned company. We are a Minority Business Enterprise [MBE] certified and registered as a minority supplier with the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as well as a Veteran Owned Business [VOB] certified and registered as a veteran supplier with the National Veteran Business Development Council.
Staffing Synergies is a value-based business whose most important value is something we define as The Right Way: We service our employees the right way for the right reasons. Client and employee satisfaction is the foundation of our firm.
