Austrianova Facility Expansion in Singapore and Thailand

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SGAustria (“Austrianova”), a leading provider of cell biological products and services, today announced details about the expansion of its facilities in Thailand and Singapore.

The company has increased its capacity at its facility at Thailand Science Park, in Pathumthani, Thailand (metro Bangkok). This is the location where Austrianova Thailand has its state-of-the-art GMP and ISO9001:2015 qualified production suites and R&D labs. This facility focuses on the Cell-in-a-Box® cell encapsulation technology platform for protection of human and animal cells from immune rejection and clearance when implanted in the body, as well as for long-term storage in the frozen state. Besides working together with partners and clients who use the Cell-in-a-Box® technology, the facility also produces cell banks and other cell therapy related products.

Austrianova Singapore focuses on the Bac-in-a-Box® encapsulation technology for the protection of bacteria and yeast cells so that they can be stored at room temperature without appreciable loss in viability and also for protection from the harmful, sterilizing effects of stomach acid. Bac-in-a-Box® encapsulation is used in diverse applications such as probiotics, modification of the microbiome by selective and efficient delivery of bacteria to treat dysbiosis of the gastric tract, skin health etc. Austrianova Singapore is also gearing up to expand its facility in Singapore for pilot scale production of Bac-in-a-Box® based bacterial and yeast products.

Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova, said “The increase in capacity at our two facilities reflects an increasing demand for Austrianova’s signature Cell-in-a-Box® and Bac-in-a-Box® platforms.”

Austrianova CEO, Brian Salmons, added “Austrianova was awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification a year ago and we successfully completed our recent ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System audit as well as expanding the scope of this certification going forward to reflect the breadth of our increased activities.”

About Austrianova

Austrianova (the SGAustria Group), is a biotech company with a global footprint and operations in Singapore and Thailand. Austrianova utilizes a novel and proprietary technology for the encapsulation of living mammalian (Cell-in-a-Box®) and bacterial (Bac-in-a-Box®) cells. Cell-in-a-Box® protects the encapsulated cells from rejection by the immune system, allows cells to be easily transported, stored and implanted at specific sites in patients. The technology, which has been proven safe and efficacious in clinical trials carried out in Europe, allows companies to develop any kind of cells as a one-for-all living pharmaceutical. Bac-in-a-Box® is a similar protective device adapted for encapsulation of probiotic bacteria where it has human food and animal feed applications as well as rebalancing the microbiome due to its ability to extend storage under lyophilized conditions and to protect encapsulated bacteria against destruction by stomach acid. Austrianova now also offers GMP4Cells that includes competitively priced Master Cell Bank and Working Cell Bank production as well as “Fill and Finish” services for cell therapy products (such as stem cell therapies, biologics produced from cells e.g., vaccines, antibodies, enzymes, recombinant proteins, exosomes, etc.).

Forward-Looking Statements

