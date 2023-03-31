RocketPhone launches the world’s first ‘Ohana’ crowdfunding campaign

After raising more than $4,000,000 from angel investors and UK Government grants, RocketPhone launches its crowdfund, dedicated to the Salesforce ‘Ohana’.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RocketPhone, an AI software company building enterprise voice and telephony platforms for Salesforce CRM, announced today the launch of its crowdfunding campaign made exclusively for members of the Salesforce Ohana. This crowdfunding campaign aims to bring RocketPhone’s total funding to $6,000,000 after having already successfully raised over $4,000,000 from Angel Investors. The campaign represents the first time a company has sought to be part owned by the Salesforce Ohana.

The Salesforce Ohana, is a term coined by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and in Hawaiian means ‘family’. For Salesforce, the Ohana is a collective term for everyone within the Salesforce ecosystem, employees, customers, partners and communities. Ex Sales Director at Salesforce, and RocketPhone CEO, Muj Choudhury explains why he wanted to make the crowdfund exclusive to the ‘Ohana’.

“For too long the typical fundraising cycle has remained unchanged. The cycle starts with a Seed Round, to a VC Backed Series A, to a VC Backed Series B, all the way to IPO. For individuals, it’s near impossible to join this fundraising cycle and share in the extraordinary wealth generated when tech companies successfully exit. Here at RocketPhone, we recognise the value of equality and giving back and that’s why we want to invite the Ohana community to be lead investors in our latest fundraise.”

Founded in 2017, RocketPhone has established itself as a leading provider of cloud telephony solutions, powered by AI. The money raised from the crowdfund will be used to accelerate growth in the UK and US as the company seeks to bring RocketPhone to businesses across the Salesforce Ohana. The RocketPhone equity crowdfunding campaign is now live, and it offers several tiers of rewards for investors.

