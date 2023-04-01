Coffee Price Chart, Historical and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource

Coffee Price Trend

The beans are the seeds of the Coffea plant species, which are bitter, slightly acidic, and dark in colour.

Because of the high alkaloid and caffeine content, the beans have a stimulating effect on people. Specifically, in the equatorial regions of the Americas, the Indian subcontinent, Africa, and Southeast Asia, coffee is grown in more than 70 countries.

Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Colombia, and Vietnam are the top countries that produce coffee globally.

Key Details About the Coffee Price Trend:

Key Details About the Coffee Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Coffee price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Coffee price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Coffee Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting Coffee Price Trend:

Coffee residues are used in a variety of industrial applications. The leftover coffee pulp is a waste by-product that is heavily used in soil, water, plants, and animals to control odours and pest growth. The pulp is utilised as an organic fertiliser to improve the quality of fertilisers and as a source of nutrition for worms and microbes, as well as for fish, chickens, sheep, and other animals to eat. Furthermore, it also finds its application as a drink for people to consume.

Key Market Players:

• Starbucks Coffee Company

• Nestlé SA

• Unilever

• Chameleon Cold-Brew

• Kohana Coffee

• High Brew Coffee

News and Events:

• May 21, 2022: During the first quarter, coffee consumption in non-coffee-producing countries recovered; however, there are signs that demand in Russia and China will likely slow down in the ensuing quarters.

