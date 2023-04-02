EtherDrops Tracking Bot Collaborates with Gecko Terminal for Improved Price Charting of DEX Tokens

EtherDrops, a leading cryptocurrency tracking bot, partners with GeckoTerminal to enhance the price charting of DEX tokens.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EtherDrops, a leading crypto tracking bot known for its top-tier price monitoring services, and GeckoTerminal have recently announced collaboration. This partnership is set to deliver a major boost in the quality of price charting for decentralized exchange (DEX) tokens. By teaming up, EtherDrops and Gecko Terminal aim to provide crypto traders and investors with even more accurate and comprehensive data, in order to enhance their user experience. Thanks to the advanced charting tools offered by GeckoTerminal, EtherDrops will now be able to provide an even more powerful set of price tracking tools for DEX tokens, delivering unparalleled value to their users.
The EtherDrops tracking bot provides users with real-time price updates for various cryptocurrencies and DEX tokens.
The bot's advanced features allow users to monitor market trends, visualize opportunities, and stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto industry. GeckoTerminal, on the other hand, is a professional-grade DEX tracking platform developed by the CoinGecko team that provides advanced charting and analytical tools for cryptocurrency monitoring. GeckoTerminal currently tracks over 1.2 million tokens across 467 DEXs and 83 networks.
The collaboration between EtherDrops and GeckoTerminal will enable the two platforms to combine their expertise and provide an even more powerful solution for crypto traders and investors. The core of this collaboration is the use of GeckoTerminal's advanced price charting tools to draw up price charts for DEX tokens on EtherDrops.
"We are excited to collaborate with GeckoTerminal to provide our users with even more powerful price tracking tools," said the CEO of EtherDrops. "With the addition of GeckoTerminal's advanced charting features, we can now offer our users more accurate and comprehensive data on DEX tokens, which will help them make better-informed trading decisions."
The collaboration between EtherDrops and GeckoTerminal is a significant step towards providing more comprehensive and accurate data to crypto traders and investors. By combining their expertise and resources, the two companies aim to enhance the user experience of their respective platforms and provide more value to their users.
About Dropstab
DropsTab is a cryptocurrency market tracker that aims to enable day-to-day crypto analytics, monitoring, and portfolio management. Its ultimate vision is to establish a crypto platform similar to Bloomberg, encompassing every aspect of cryptocurrencies from price to highly-sophisticated analysis tools.
