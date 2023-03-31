Data Mining Software Market to Witness Massive Growth in Years to Come | IBM, RapidMiner, GMDH

Data Mining Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Data Mining Software Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Mining Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM [United States], RapidMiner [United States], GMDH [United States], SAS Institute [United States], Oracle [United States], Apteco [United Kingdom], University of Ljubljana [Slovenia], Salford Systems [United States], Lexalytics [United States]
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Data Mining Software market to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Data Mining Software Market Breakdown by Application (Financial Data Analysis, Retail Industry, Telecommunication Industry, Biological Data Analysis, Other Scientific Applications, Intrusion Detection) by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) by Platform (On-premise, On-cloud) by Component (Tool, Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Data Mining Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.3 Billion at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 9.2 Billion.
Definition: Data mining software refers to a type of computer program that analyzes and extracts useful information from large sets of data. The software uses various statistical and computational algorithms to identify patterns, correlations, and trends within the data. Data mining software is used in various industries, such as finance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications, to gain insights into customer behavior, optimize business operations, and detect fraudulent activities. The market for data mining software includes various vendors that offer different solutions, such as predictive analytics, text mining, and machine learning. The market is expected to continue growing as companies increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making and seek to gain a competitive advantage through advanced analytics.
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of cloud-based data mining software solutions
Growing demand for real-time data mining and analysis
Emergence of AI-powered data mining tools
Integration of data mining software with business intelligence and analytics platforms
Rising use of social media and web analytics for data mining purposes
Market Drivers:
Growing volume of digital data generated by businesses and individuals
Need for data-driven decision-making and competitive intelligence
Increasing demand for predictive analytics in various industries
Technological advancements in data mining algorithms and software
Rising awareness of the benefits of data mining among businesses of all sizes
Market Opportunities:
Adoption of data mining software by small and medium-sized businesses
Expansion of data mining applications in healthcare and life sciences
Increased use of data mining for cybersecurity and fraud detection
Integration of data mining with Internet of Things (IoT) devices and platforms
Development of customized data mining solutions for specific industries and use cases
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Data Mining Software Market: On-premise, On-cloud
Key Applications/end-users of Data Mining Software Market: Financial Data Analysis, Retail Industry, Telecommunication Industry, Biological Data Analysis, Other Scientific Applications, Intrusion Detection
