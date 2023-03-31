Stakich Inc. Introduces Different Types of 100% & All-Natural Bee Pollen Products

Stakich Inc now offers 100% pure and all-natural bee pollen products, from bee pollen granules, bee pollen powder to bee pollen capsules and many more.
TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stakich Inc, a Troy, Michigan-based family-owned company providing all-natural beehive products and supplements, now offers bee pollen products that are 100% pure and all-natural. These items are great for those leading an on-the-go lifestyle and athletes. They can be added to smoothies, dips, yogurt, salads, or any everyday foods.
Stakich has been offering customers products that are 100% pure, highly potent, and of the highest quality possible. The company now provides bee pollen items for individuals aiming to enhance their diet and lifestyle, especially those who love staying active and busy. Some of the best bee pollen items customers can find at Stakich include:
The Bee Pollen Granules: This product has a mildly sweet and floral taste and can be added to smoothies, cereals, yogurts, or any everyday foods;
The Stakich Spanish Bee Pollen: It comes from the Spanish countryside where bees collect from pesticide-free wildflowers. This allows the company to provide customers with world-renowned, exceptional quality bee pollen that is all natural and pure with no additives.
The Bee Pollen Powder: This item is Stakich's Bee Pollen Granules that are finely ground.
The Royal Jelly, Bee Pollen & Propolis Enriched Raw Honey: This product is enriched with all-natural royal jelly, bee pollen, and propolis. It is unprocessed and unfiltered.
The Stakich Royal Jelly, Bee Pollen & Propolis capsules: This is a three-in-one punch of premium quality nutrition from the beehive. The combination contains one of the richest known sources of vitamins, minerals, proteins, amino acids, enzymes, and fats. The capsules come in 500 mg and are easy-to-swallow.
The Case of Bee Pollen Granules (1 lb): This is also a 100% pure and all-natural supplement for those leading an on-the-go lifestyle and athletes.
Bee pollen products mentioned above are never heated or dried.
"Explore our website for variety of 100% pure and all-natural bee pollen products and supplements, from bee pollen powder, bee pollen capsules, and many more,” the rep added.
"Our company works with an aim to make our pure, premium products an everyday part of your healthy lifestyle. We have over 90 years of experience and knowledge in this field, ensuring you get the most out of our products," the rep added.
About Stakich Inc. -
Stakich Inc. is a family-owned brand providing all-natural beehive products and supplements. Its mission is to offer the finest natural ingredients to customers and cultivate a unique relationship with them.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.