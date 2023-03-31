Medical Tubing Market Research Report 2022 | Analysis, Trends, Business Growth and Forecast 2027

Medical Tubing Market Research Report

The global medical tubing market size reached US$ 11.72 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 18.18 Billion, growing at 7.30% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Medical Tubing Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027, the global medical tubing market reached a value of US$ 11.72 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.18 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.30% during 2022-2027.

Medical tubing refers to flexible, thin, plastic hoses that meet medical industry standards and requirements for a variety of surgical or pharmaceutical applications. It comprises tubes of various lengths and diameters integrated with catheters, peristaltic pumps, anesthesiology, respiratory equipment, intravenous (IV) therapy, and numerous biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. It also consists of feeding tubes, which are essential for supplying nutrients to people who cannot get enough nutrition by eating or suffering from neurologic and neuromuscular disorders. Medical tubing is manufactured from polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polypropylene plastic and is often softened with plasticizers to increase flexibility. It helps drain and collect urine from the bladder, monitor the urine output of patients, diagnose disorders in the lower urinary tract, and introduce various medications into the body. Medical tubing also assists in stenting or decompressing the small intestine to reduce pressure and address adhesion in affected areas and treat small bowel obstruction. It is utilized to drive catheters in cardiac catheterization and test for heart diseases and locate narrowing blood vessels. It is also used for measuring pressure and oxygen levels in different parts of the heart, checking pump functions, and diagnosing congenital heart defects. Furthermore, as it allows clinicians to administer fluid and other devices, the demand for medical tubing is increasing around the world.

Medical Tubing Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for medical tubing as it is safe, reliable, and temperature resistant represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the increasing occurrence of various chronic disorders requiring detailed surgeries and treatment methods, along with the growing geriatric population across the globe, is offering a favorable market outlook.

In addition, the rising occurrence of respiratory diseases and cardiovascular complications caused by excessive smoking habits and breathing polluted air is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, increasing rates of hospitalization due to the rising occurrence of various novel viruses causing contagious diseases is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, there is a rise in the number of hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes worldwide providing quality healthcare services to patients.

This, coupled with the increasing advancement in improving diagnosis and treatment procedures for various life-threatening conditions, is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising utilization of medical tubing in the treatment of various forms of cancer, such as breast, prostate, cervical, lung, blood, and brain, is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing usage of nano-medical tubes in advanced drug delivery systems, such as intracochlear and photo-thermally triggered drug delivery, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Global Medical Tubing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Medical Tubing Companies:

ATAG spa, Avient Corporation, Bentec Medical, Hitachi Ltd., Microlumen Inc., NewAge Industries Inc., Nordson Corporation, Optinova, Spectrum Plastics Group, TE Connectivity Ltd., Trelleborg AB and Vanguard Products Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, structure, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Silicone

• Polyolefins

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Polycarbonates

• Fluoropolymers

• Others

Breakup by Structure:

• Single-Lumen

• Co-Extruded

• Multi-Lumen

• Tapered or Bump Tubing

• Braided Tubing

Breakup by Application:

• Bulk Disposable Tubing

• Drug Delivery Systems

• Catheters

• Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Medical Labs

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

