iGulu BrewOS: For unlimited brewing possibilities
For unlimited brewing possibilitiesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iGulu is a leading craft beer equipment maker that has announced to start business operations in the United States. The company made this announcement as part of its plans to ensure global coverage in its bid to provide the best beer equipment worldwide. iGulu plans to launch its latest home brewing machine at the end of the year while introducing its Magellan model to the North American market through its launch in the US.
iGulu has a big advantage compared to some brands in the market as the Magellan series is powerful and technologically intelligent. This is made possible by the BrewOS (Brewing Operation System) that iGulu has independently developed. BrewOS consists of cloud service, Android App/H5 App, ARM/STM32 hardware and software modules, which allows for the "Internet of Everything" whenever and wherever possible, enabling users to experience a smoother brewing process.
BrewOS allows free switching between auto mode and expert mode, adhering to a user-friendly mission. Whether for brewing enthusiasts or experts, BrewOS can meet a wide variety of brewing needs and ensure the practicality of the equipment in the long term. In auto mode, BrewOS supports the automatic execution of existing recipes, reducing human inspection and prompting manual operation only at key steps to achieve an actual automated process. In expert mode, BrewOS supports running a single brewing step, allowing users to specify target steps to achieve master-level professional use. It also supports customised recipes to meet personalized brewing needs and equipment requirements of advanced brewing processes. A matched sharability feature will allow recipe output to be shared with other users, increasing the fun. BrewOS supports multiple brewing sessions simultaneously in either mode, increasing the working efficiency. Besides timely notification, BrewOS gives alerts when unusual activities are monitored, ensuring completion rate and operation safety in a smart and systematic way.
Via touchscreen, users can take control of the machine, reducing the difficulty of operation significantly. Users can download recipes, select and start brewing operations or control virtual parts and tubes directly through the touchscreen, with intelligent control at their fingertips.
iGulu knows well the importance of data generated during equipment usage, thus BrewOS will support equipment to keep records on equipment status, exceptions, usage data and logs, and upload them to the cloud storage. In the future, more functions will gradually open up to help users with multiple devices perform statistical analysis of data in the cloud backend. Also, considering users' privacy, iGulu is committed to protecting their data and all information being allowed to upload will be well-stored. No leak of any details is allowed. This progress will immensely assist in scheduling brewing plans, controlling the overall layout when multiple brewing lines are in parallel, and satisfying standardisation and commercial chaining for brewing.
Real intellectuality can't be reached without handheld devices. iGulu develops an APP that goes with BrewOS, allowing users to operate the equipment easily on mobile phones, tablets and PCs anytime and anywhere. Meanwhile, BrewOS can be upgraded on an equipped tablet, just like upgrading a commonly used phone app in the app store, without the need for external computers or other devices.
BrewOS makes the iGulu Magellan series a market leader in terms of functionality and cost-effectiveness, making it the best choice for recipe developers, beer labs, restaurateurs, brewpubs, and brewing enthusiasts. With strong competitors such as Ssbrewtech, Spike, Blichmann, and Stout in the small pro brewing equipment market, iGulu still can be a good choice with automation and great intelligence. For more information and pictures, please visit the iGulu website: http://www.iGulu.com/
