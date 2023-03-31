The Fascinating Reasons Behind METAVERTU' Expensive Price Tag

HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since luxury mobile phone brand VERTU released its Web3 phone METAVERTU last October, there has been no end of discussion about its extremely high price tag.

According to VERTU, “METAVERTU is not just a phone, but a piece of art that offers unparalleled luxury, craftsmanship, and technology.” VERTU's luxury phones have always been known for their exquisite design and high-quality materials, with the release of METAVERTU, the company has finally successfully integrated cutting-edge technology into its luxurious products.

Why VERTU phones are so expensive?

VERTU's phones have always been synonymous with luxury and craftsmanship, with handcrafted designs using only the finest materials. Apart from the superb quality of VERTU phones, VERTU’s concierge service is also a unique and valuable offering that sets the company apart from its competitors, which is essentially a private butler service that is available 24/7. The service is designed to provide personalized assistance to customers, including booking travel arrangements, making restaurant reservations, and arranging entertainment activities, etc.

The concierge service is available to all VERTU customers, and it is included in the purchase price of the phone. VERTU phones are also customizable, and you can choose from a range of materials, colors, and finishes to create a phone that is unique to you. For those who appreciate the finer things in life, a VERTU phone is the ultimate symbol of luxury and status.

Is METAVERTU worth selling for $41,500?

While the price of METAVERTU may seem exorbitant to some, VERTU is confident that its customers will appreciate the value that the phone offers.

First of all, METAVERTU carries on the luxurious design of all VERTU phones. The phone is made from premium materials such as titanium, sapphire crystal, and expensive leather, which are meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans. Secondly, regarding the performance of this phone, it has a high-end camera(a triple-lens camera made of a 64MP main camera) and an amazing 1TB of storage space.

But what makes the METAVERTU stand out is its integration with Web3 technology. This new technology is set to revolutionize the way people interact with the internet, and VERTU wanted its customers to experience this new era of the internet. With the Web3 phone METAVERTU, users can access decentralized applications and blockchain-based services securely. This is a major breakthrough in terms of online security, privacy, and decentralization, and VERTU is proud to be at the forefront of this technology.

All these factors contribute to the high cost of the phone, which is priced at $3,350 to $41,500. VERTU believes that there is a market for luxury phones that offer more than just basic functionality, and that its target customers are willing to pay a premium for a product that reflects their status, taste, and style. Just as VERTU explained: "We believe that luxury is not just about the price tag, but also about the quality, design, and innovation. The METAVERTU is a true symbol of luxury, innovation, and exclusivity, and it represents the pinnacle of VERTU's craftsmanship and expertise."