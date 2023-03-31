Gaming Industry: Forecast Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth And Trends
The Business Research Company’s Gaming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Gaming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gaming market. As per TBRC’s gaming market forecast, the gaming global market size is expected to grow to $401.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3%.
The growth in the gaming global market is due to increase in proliferation of mobile phone. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest gaming market share. Major players in the gaming global market include Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Nvidia Corporation.
Gaming Market Segments
•By Game Type: Action, Shooter, Role-Playing, Sports, Other Game Types
•By Device: Console, Mobile, Computer
•By Purchase Type: Box/CD Game Purchase, In-App Purchase Based, Shareware, Freeware, Other Purchase Types
•By Platform: Online, Offline
•By Geography: The global gaming global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Gaming is the practice of playing games to educate something or assist in the resolution of a problem, such as in a combat or corporate setting.
The Table Of Content For The Gaming Market Include:
1. Gaming Market Executive Summary
2. Gaming Market Characteristics
3. Gaming Market Trends
4. Gaming Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Gaming Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Gaming Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Gaming Market Competitor Landscape
27. Gaming Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Gaming Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
