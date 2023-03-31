Global Digital Workplace Market Demand: Forecasted Market Size, Top Trends And Key Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Digital Workplace Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 31, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Workplace Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital workplace market. As per TBRC’s digital workplace market forecast, the digital workplace market size is expected to grow to $92.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.0%.

The growth in the digital workplace global market is due to increase in adoption of cloud and enterprise mobility services among organizations. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital workplace global market share. Major players in the digital workplace global market include Atos, Cognizant, International Business Machines Corporation, Infosys Limited, Zensar Technologies Limited

Digital Workplace Market Segments

• By Components: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SME)

• By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods And Retail, Telecommunication And Information Technology (IT), Manufacturing, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Government And Public Sector, Media And Entertainment, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global digital workplace market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital workplace refers to the digital ecosystem of the workplace that allows organizations to collaborate and converses with employees working remotely, hybrid, or in the office by aligning technologies and business processes. The digital workplace is used to transform traditional workplaces to improve business operations' productivity and efficiency.

The Table Of Content For The Digital Workplace Market Include:

1. Digital Workplace Market Executive Summary

2. Digital Workplace Market Characteristics

3. Digital Workplace Market Trends

4. Digital Workplace Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Digital Workplace Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Digital Workplace Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Digital Workplace Market Competitor Landscape

27. Digital Workplace Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Digital Workplace Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

