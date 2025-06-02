Global SCM Software Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Has Been The Growth Trend Of The SCM Software Market In Recent Years?

The SCM software market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $58.5 billion in 2024 to $64.98 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, an increasing demand for SCM software due to COVID-19 and an increased internet penetration.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The SCM Software Market Going Forward?

The SCM software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $96.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising utilization of cloud computing, a growing E-commerce industry, and cost savings due to SCM software.

How Is E-Commerce Expected To Drive The Growth Of The SCM Software Market?

Increasing growth in E-Commerce is expected to propel the growth of the SCM software market going forward. E-Commerce, or electronic commerce, is the buying and selling of goods or services online. It involves conducting commercial transactions through websites, mobile apps, or other online marketplaces. SCM software is used to help E-Commerce companies reduce costs by streamlining their supply chains, minimizing the costs of manufacturing, shipping, and raw materials, and ultimately reducing consumer prices.

Who Are The Key Players In The SCM Software Market?

Major companies operating in the SCM software market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koch Industries, Coupa Software Inc, Kinaxis Inc., Manhattan Associates, E2open LLC, WiseTech Global, JDA Software Group Inc, Epicor Software Corporation, Kewill Systems, BluJay Solutions, Dassault Systèmes SE, Vanguard Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Blue Yonder, Verizon connect, Infor, Descartes Systems Group, GT Nexus, High Jump, IFS, SPS Commerce, Inc, Pronto Cargo Logistics & Supply Chain, Fox Brazil, Imexlog Logistica Aduaneira Perfect Solutions, Vendorful, Smart Software, OdooTecxii, AxolonERP, Trackmatic.

What Are The Major Trends Forecasted For The SCM Software Market?

Major trends in the forecast period include focus on artificial intelligence in SCM, product innovations, focus on supply-chain technology management in business operations, sustainability solutions, use of blockchain in supply chain management, use of digital supply chain twin DSCT, use of 5G technology, focus on continuous intelligence CI, focus on supply chain governance and security, and focus on partnerships and collaborations.

How Is The SCM Software Market Segmented?

Segments: The SCM software market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product: Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, Manufacturing Execution System

2 By Industrial Vertical: Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Transportation And Logistics, Other Industrial Verticals

3 By User Type: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMES, Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1 By Transportation Management System TMS: Route Optimization Software, Freight Management Systems, Carrier Management Tools

2 By Warehouse Management System WMS: Inventory Management Software, Order Fulfillment Systems, Labor Management Tools

3 By Supply Chain Planning: Demand Planning Software, Supply Planning Tools, Sales And Operations Planning S&OP Solutions

What Are The Regional Insights Into The SCM Software Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the supply chain management SCM software market in 2024. North America was the second largest region of the global supply chain management SCM software market share. The regions covered in the SCM software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

