Cloud Access Security Brokers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Imperva, Adallom, CloudMask

Stay up-to-date with Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market research offered by HTF MI.
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services ”
— Craig Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Cloud Access Security Brokers market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Cloud Access Security Brokers market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Cloud Access Security Brokers market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Imperva (United States), Bitglass (United States), CloudLock (United States), CipherCloud (United States), Skyhigh Networks (United States), Netskope (United States), Protegrity (United States), Symantec (United States), Adallom (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), CensorNet (United Kingdom), CloudMask (Canada), Proofpoint, Inc. (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers market to witness a CAGR of 15.9% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Education, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale, Telecommunication and IT, Others) by Type (Control and Monitoring Cloud Services, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security, Threat Protection) by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service) by Organization size (Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Large Enterprises) by Service (Professional Service, Support, Training, Maintenance) by Solution (Control and Monitoring Cloud Services, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security (Encryption, Tokenization, Data Leakage Prevention), Threat Protection) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) is a software service between the cloud providerâ€™s and an organization's on-premises infrastructure. It enables the organization to extend the range of its security policies beyond its own infrastructure. It delivers data management, security, automatic malware prevention, and others. According to IBM, in 2017, data breaches dropped by nearly 25 percent but there was 424% jump in breaches related to misconfigured cloud infrastructure owing to human errors. Thus increasing number of cyber-attacks driving the need for CASB services. In addition, increasing adoption in small and medium enterprises and technological advancement in the software industry boosting the demand for CASB services.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Demand for CASB for Real-Time Security Management
• Rising Adoption of Strong Network Security Solutions in Organizations
Market Drivers:
• Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
• Increasing Demand for CASB for Compliance and Threat Management Solutions
• Provide Visibility to the IT Department Regarding Usage of Sanctioned and Unsanctioned Cloud Services
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
• Technological Advancement in the IT and Software Industry
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Cloud Access Security Brokers Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Cloud Access Security Brokers
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Study Table of Content
Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Control and Monitoring Cloud Services, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security, Threat Protection] in 2023
Cloud Access Security Brokers Market by Application/End Users [Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Education, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale, Telecommunication and IT, Others]
Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Cloud Access Security Brokers Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Cloud Access Security Brokers (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.