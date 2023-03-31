Gamification Software Company Gamify Recognized As Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Startup of the Year Finalist

Gamify, a Gamification Software Company from Lehi, Utah, was recognized at the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame as the Startup of the Year for 2023. Gamify hopes to continue revolutionizing their gamification software to improve their client's business.

In 2023, Gamify had the honor of being recognized as Startup of the Year at the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame. Founder Emily Applegarth considers it an incredible opportunity to be recognized among so many other innovative companies in the tech industry in Utah.

“Since our founding in 2021, we've been passionate about using gamification to help businesses increase engagement and productivity among their employees. It's been amazing to see the impact our gamification platform has had on workplaces around the world, and we're just getting started,” said Emily,

“Being nominated for Startup of the Year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the support of our clients and partners at Gamify. We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of gamification and to help even more companies achieve their goals.” (Photo cred: @cydtetro)

Different companies across various industries are using Gamify's gamification software. Their innovative platform revolutionizes how businesses motivate and engage their employees and customers. Gamify’s software provides unique game elements, such as rewards, points, and leaderboards, and they are proud that companies are seeing a significant improvement in their productivity, customer loyalty, and overall performance. Gamify is highly customizable, making it a valuable tool for any business looking to improve its operations.

“We're excited to see the positive impact our software has on our current and future client's businesses and look forward to continuing to innovate and develop new features to enhance their experience,” Emily expressed.

Gamify continues to push their innovative software and their client’s businesses further through their hard work and dedication. Follow them on social media to see how they take gamification to the next level.

- Instagram

- Facebook

Media Contact

Gamify

Lucy Russell

(801) 528-1846

United States