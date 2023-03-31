EPC Blockchain Launches Net Zero Energy Kick Start Program to Accelerate Malaysia's Green Transition

PUCHONG, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Blockchain Sdn Bhd, a leading provider of blockchain-based energy savings solutions, announced today the launch of its Net Zero Energy Kick Start Program, a comprehensive initiative to help Malaysian businesses achieve net zero energy status by 2050.
The program, which is supported by BSI in Malaysia and Malaysian Green Technology And Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), aims to raise awareness and provide guidance on how to measure, report and verify (MRV) energy consumption and carbon emissions using EPC Blockchain's innovative technology platform.
"EPC Blockchain is committed to supporting Malaysia's green transition and helping businesses reduce their environmental impact while saving costs and enhancing efficiency," said Mr. Tan Lim Soon Fu, Chief Technology Officer of EPC Blockchain. "Our Net Zero Energy Kick Start Program will provide businesses with the tools and expertise they need to embark on their net zero journey and contribute to the global climate goals."
The program will offer participants access to Blockchain Energy Savings Consortium - BESC's MRV platform, which leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to automate and secure energy data collection and verification. The platform also enables participants to monetize their energy savings through EPC Blockchain's Open Green Fund (OGF), a decentralized green financing mechanism that connects energy savers with investors.
Participants will also benefit from BSI Malaysia's carbon emissions assurance services and standards development expertise, as well as training support in the net zero ecosystem.
"We are delighted to partner with EPC Blockchain on this program, which aligns with our mission to inspire trust for a more resilient world," said Ms Evelyn Chye, Managing Director of BSI in Malaysia during a signing ceremony Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently. "We believe that achieving net zero energy is not only a moral imperative but also a business opportunity for Malaysian businesses. Through our certification services and standards development expertise, we will help participants demonstrate their commitment and performance towards net zero energy."
The program is open to all Malaysian businesses that are interested in pursuing net zero energy status by 2050. Interested parties can register for the program at http://www.besc.online/netzero for more information.
About EPC Blockchain Sdn Bhd
EPC Blockchain Sdn Bhd is a leading provider of blockchain-based energy savings solutions that enable businesses to reduce their carbon footprint while saving costs and enhancing efficiency. EPC Blockchain offers an innovative technology platform that leverages blockchain technology and smart contracts to automate and secure energy data collection and verification. EPC Blockchain also operates the Open Green Fund (OGF), a decentralized green financing mechanism that connects energy savers with investors. EPC Blockchain is part of the first Blockchain Energy Savings Consortium (BESC) in Malaysia, which aims to promote green transformation through blockchain technology.
Contact
Tan Lim Soon Fu
EPC Blockchain Sdn Bhd
+60 18-966 8643
email us here