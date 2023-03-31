Edge Computing Market: Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at Highest CAGR 32.8% By 2025

Edge Computing Market

The IT & Telecom sector dominated the overall market in 2017 and is expected to generate the highest revenue during the edge computing market forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global edge computing market garnered $1.73 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $16.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2018 to 2025. The research offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, leading market players, and competitive intelligence.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5257

The increase in the number of smart applications, the rise in load on cloud infrastructure, and the requirement for assistance for real-time applications facilitate the growth of the global edge computing market.

In addition, the emergence of the 5G network and the advent of various frameworks and languages for IoT solutions would offer opportunities for market players in the next few years. However, the market growth is hindered by locally available hardware and high costs for maintenance.

Based on components, the solutions segment held the major share, with almost 90% of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position by 2025. The software in edge computing solutions enables users to offer messaging, local computing, and data caching and ensures security for connected devices. However, the services segment is estimated to register at the highest CAGR of 35.6% from 2018 to 2025, owing to an increase in the need for the management of analytical data during its lifespan.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5257

Based on application, the segment of the connected car would grow at the highest CAGR of 35.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the rise in the need to deliver real-time infotainment and other services for cars. However, the security and surveillance segment would continue to contribute the highest share in the industry and generate nearly one-fifth of the total revenue by 2025, on account of offering real-time threat detection and lowered network latency.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in penetration of cellular technologies and mobile devices in emerging countries including China and India. However, North America held the largest market share in 2017, enabling almost two-fifths of the total share and is estimated to maintain a dominant share of the market through 2025.

The leading players discussed in the report include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems Inc., AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Nokia Corporation, and others.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/edge-computing-market

Impact of COVID-19 on Edge Computing Market:

• The edge computing market is expected to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. This is due to growing trend of using edge computing in artificial intelligence, called as “Edge AI”, used to provide accurate and real-time insights with isolation, effective identification, and treatment of Covid-19 patients.

• The demand for edge computing is expected to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic as it increases network speeds, eases the bandwidth, and combat security concerns which is essential for the current work situation.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5257

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Trending Reports:

1. Bot Services Market Size

2. Network Security Market Size

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter