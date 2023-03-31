KnarrTek announces new White Paper "How to Prevent 9 Costly Mistakes in Manufacturing and Industrial Distribution"

KnarrTek Logo

In this white paper, Peter and Eric Green detail nine mistakes that have been costly to their clients, explore commonalities, and suggest solutions.

Any man can make a mistake; only a fool keeps making the same one.” — Cicero, 106-43 BC, Roman statesman

March 31, 2023

In this white paper, the authors have compiled a list of nine common mistakes in manufacturing and industrial distribution.

These nine mistakes are by no-means an exhaustive list of all the mistakes that employees can make by omission or commission, or management can make by using bad methods. It would probably take a very thick book to list them all.

What the authors have done in this white paper is to compile a list of mistakes that, in their experience, have cost their clients a large amount of money, time and aggravation. They then examine commonality amongst the mistakes.

In each case, the solution was to implement an automated data collection system which issued pro-active warnings when a mistake was about to be made.

The authors then examine several situations where the organizations did not implement solutions to prevent mistakes and then they report on the resultant consequences.

They conclude with a warning to remember Murphy's Law "If things can go wrong, they will" and that in manufacturing and distribution operations there are many opportunities for mistakes. It is not a case of "If" someone makes a mistake but a case of "When" and what you are going to do about it.