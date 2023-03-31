NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN IN THE ARTS, INC PRESENTS

Black Woman...I salute you. Your Fight...your Strength, and your Love...Keep making history!”
— Dr. Cassandra Parks Evans
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is generally known that black is an imposing color, symbolizing authority and submission and, combined with the luxurious beauty of the Orchid, the Black Orchid came to symbolize great power. We know that there is no World history or American history without including Black Women’s history. For far too long, black women and women of color were omitted from fully participating in our society and respected for vital and other unnamed contributions to the world.
Founder and creator from Atlanta, Georgia Sha Battle, declared in early 2016 that the entire month of April would be the observance of Black Women’s History Month. It was created to embrace achievements, build understanding and awareness, and to celebrate the rich history of the past, present and future generations of not only Black Women but Minority Women who are the Descendants of Africa and the African Diaspora. Black Women’s History Month is about unifying the community by promoting visibility, education, empowerment, contribution and achievement which positively impacts communities across the globe. www.blackwomenshistorymonth.com
April is International Black Women's History Month, because Black Women’s History Matters!
