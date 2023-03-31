Adela’s Country Eatery Offers Dried Noodles For Customers To Cook At Home

Adela's Country Eatery sources local ingredients in Hawai‘i to create handmade noodles.
Now that we have the option for customers to order our noodles to cook at home, people can enjoy the unique flavors of the noodles and add a touch of Hawai‘i to their own dishes.”
— Millie Chan
KANEOHE, HAWAI‘I, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adela’s Country Eatery is famous for their homemade, colorful noodles made out of local ingredients like ‘ulu, Okinawan sweet potatoes, taro and moringa. This year, the local eatery is thrilled to launch dried noodles available for both Hawai‘i and mainland orders for home cooking.
“Now that we have the option for customers to order our noodles to cook at home, people can enjoy the unique flavors of the noodles and add a touch of Hawai‘i to their own dishes,” says owner Millie Chan. “Our eatery has always been passionate about home cooking and I am excited to see how customers create their favorite dishes using our noodles!”
Adela’s Country Eatery had the honor to be recently landing number five in Yelp’s 2023 “Top #100 Places to Eat.” The family-owned business is popular for their comfort-style dishes like the braised short ribs, lechon (pork belly), taro pasta and much more. Chan’s vision is that by supplementing traditional flour with produce grown in Hawai‘i, they can inspire more creative uses for these staple plants, reduce dependence on shipped products and add higher demand for local farm products.
Chan learned how to make noodles in Japan, experimenting with different infusions and ingredients. The noodles take on the beautiful colors of the ingredients used and serve as the base for delicious dishes like taro shrimp pasta and garlic ulu with portobello mushrooms.
One order of dried noodles is priced at $10 and has two servings. Flavors include kalo/taro, avocado, ‘ulu/breadfruit, malunggay/moringa, Okinawan sweet potato and local saimin. They are easy to prepare: add dry noodles in boiling water for 3 to 4 minutes. Rinse in cold water and drain well. Once drained, simmer cooked noodles in a sauce or oil/butter on a sauté pan. Plate, add your favorite toppings, then enjoy!
To place an order, call (808) 236-2366. To learn more about Adela’s take-out menu and how they make their fresh, from scratch noodles, visit www.adelascountryeatery.com.
For a selection of high-resolution images, click here.
###
About Adela’s Country Eatery
The close-knit team at Adela’s Country Eatery has been working together in the food industry for more than 25 years, gaining valuable skills from culinary studies in Hawai‘i, California, the Philippines and Japan. While Adela’s Country Eatery specializes in preparing fresh, locally inspired take-out cuisine, with an emphasis on using locally raised or grown products, it also offers full catering services for functions of almost any size. The team members are also food innovators, having developed, among other products, a variety of unique noodles that incorporate locally grown produce such as ulu, taro, Okinawan sweet potato and moringa. They also produce a variety of fresh, house-cooked bakery products.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.