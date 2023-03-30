Submit Release
Nighttime full closure of the westbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) on April 3 – 6

Posted on Mar 30, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Monday night, April 3, through Thursday morning, April 6, from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., nightly, for the installation of rumble bars.

During closure hours, westbound motorists wanting to access Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be detoured to Nimitz Highway as an alternate route.

Message boards will be placed at key decision points notifying motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

