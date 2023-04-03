Synergex Acquired by FOG Software Group

FOG Software Group acquires Synergex International Corporation and its application development tools for creating feature-rich enterprise applications.

This move ensures that we are well-positioned to realize my vision—that DBL-based applications will be relevant into the next century and beyond.” — William Mooney, CEO of Synergex

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOG Software Group (“FOG”), an operating group of Vela Software, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Synergex International Corporation (“Synergex”).

Synergex provides an extensive suite of application development tools, including the Synergy DBL language, that enables companies to create feature-rich enterprise applications. Synergex’s Professional Services Group is the industry leader in supporting and advancing DBL-based applications. Synergex has more than 45 years of experience supporting businesses of all sizes and across diverse industries including transportation, distribution, retail, manufacturing, banking, and healthcare.

Marc Belanski, FOG Portfolio Manager, voiced enthusiasm for the acquisition stating, “Synergex has earned an outstanding reputation for its software solutions. As part of FOG Software, Synergex will tap into our experience growing and building software companies. Together, we see a bright future for the Synergex team as we help customers build and maintain their software applications.”

“This is an exciting development for both Synergex and its customers,” adds William Mooney, CEO of Synergex. “The acquisition by FOG and Vela provides us a strong corporate platform and access to resources and expertise which will allow us to improve our product and, at the same time, continue to provide first-class service to our customers. This move ensures that we are well-positioned to realize my vision—that DBL-based applications will be relevant into the next century and beyond.

About FOG Software Group

FOG Software Group (www.FOGsoftwaregroup.com) is an operating group of Vela Software (www.velasoftwaregroup.com) headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The operating group acquires, manages, and builds businesses in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries.

