Olga Torres Named Top Advisor by Foreign Investment Watch

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olga Torres, Founder and Managing Member of Torres Trade Law, PLLC has been named to the Foreign Investment Watch Top Advisors 2023 List, an important recognition of her work related to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Foreign Investment Watch recognized 30 leading legal, financial, compliance, and communications professionals who provide advice concerning national security reviews of foreign investments in the United States. Rankings are based on myriad criteria including experience, reputation, clients served, first-person interviews, references, reader recommendations, articles published, and — most importantly — one-to-one interactions with Foreign Investment Watch's Editorial team. Ms. Torres is the only attorney on the prestigious list who hails from a leading trade and national security boutique law firm.

As a leading practitioner for more than 15 years, Ms. Torres regularly guides clients -businesses in the hi-tech, defense contracting, telecommunications, aerospace, semiconductor, and satellite industries as well as highly regulated start-ups, blue-chip investment funds, and private equity groups – through a broad range of complex strategic and regulatory trade controls and national security matters. Clients with operations around the globe turn to Ms. Torres for assistance in ascertaining legal risks and improving legal compliance and to manage complex investigative and administrative enforcement cases involving U.S. federal agencies. She is frequently sought out for her experience and guidance to obtain clearance of transactions that are subject to review by CFIUS, and to identify and negotiate measures to mitigate Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI).

Torres Trade Law, PLLC is an international trade and national security law firm that assists clients with the import and export of goods, technology, services, and foreign investment matters. The law firm has extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade. Specific areas of expertise include:

Foreign investment regulatory compliance (CFIUS/FOCI)

Customs, Exports & Economic Sanctions Law

Anti-Corruption Compliance

Audits: Customs, Exports, Anti-corruption

Enforcement actions/voluntary disclosures of violations to government agencies

Corporate investigations

The firm was established with the goal of creating long-term client relationships by focusing on transparency, accountability, and cost-effectiveness.

