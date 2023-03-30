Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,018 in the last 365 days.

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Aquafil Group (ECNL) Q4 2022

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Aquafil Group ECNL: Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Aquafil Group ECNL. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/ECNL_4Q23.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • 4Q22 once again exceeds estimates
  • Outlook remains positive
  • Expansion into India is on track

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160676

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Aquafil Group (ECNL) Q4 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more