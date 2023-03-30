Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,153 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 31, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Vancouver, British Columbia

Private meetings.

9:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with health care workers to discuss how the budget will ensure Canadians receive the high-quality public health care they deserve.



Closed to media.


10:15 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability to discuss the budget's investments to deliver stronger public health care for Canadians.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:00 a.m.


This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c2261.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more