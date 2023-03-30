5 reasons why Staking mining in MetaTdex smart pool is popular with users

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enjoy lossless staking mining on MetaTdex! The 7-day product was sold out rapidly on the launch day of the first-phase MetaTdex Smart Pool. As the platform seeks to meet the demands of more users, the second phase of MetaTdex Smart Pool is now on limited sale. Compared with concurrent products on the market, MetaTdex offers users the highest annual yield, low threshold and risk, as well as high return rate and flexible options.
MetaTdex Smart Pool is a USDT-margined financing product focused on the single-token staking and lossless mining. In the MetaTdex smart pool, users are allowed to pledge USDT for different periods. After the pledge expires, users can redeem the principal and get corresponding yields. The yields are now settled in TT — MetaTdex 's native token (1 TT is equivalent to 1.64 USDT).
MetaTdex Smart Pool Advanatges
Compared with common staking mining products on the market, the advantages of MetaTdex Smart Pool are as follows.
- Low Threshold
In the MetaTdex smart pool, the minimum pledge amount for a single user is 10 USDTs, lower than the investment threshold of concurrent staking products on the market.
- Low Risk
The principal is guaranteed and the yields arrive quickly. The products pledged by MetaTdex Smart Pool users will be unlocked immediately after the locking period expires, with daily yield calculation and immediate final settlement. The arrival time for principal and yield withdrawal is T+1 00:00 (UTC+4).
- High Return
The estimated Second-phase (180 days) annual yield is as high as 20%. As the market price of TT continues to rise (In February 2023, both the price growth rate and holding yield of TT exceeded 70%), the actual total yields will surpass the estimated yields.
- 0 Transaction Fee
Metatdex Smart Pool Product does not charge any transaction fee.
- Flexible Pledge Period
MetaTdex Smart Pool provides users with flexible options for pledge period, including 7 days, 15 days, 60 days, 90 days and 180 days. Different pledge periods correspond to different annual yields. The longer the pledge period is, the higher the yields will be.
