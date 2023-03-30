Branding workshop Attracts Over 200 Hawaii Entrepreneurs, Manufacturers and Business Owners

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,082 in the last 365 days.
For Immediate Release: March 29, 2023
PHOTOS: https://iq360.egnyte.com/fl/6BKD0nlhHo
BROLL VIDEO: https://iq360.egnyte.com/fl/OGkJbOF5Wz
HONOLULU—More than 200 attendees gathered at the Hawaii Convention Center for the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s (DBEDT) first-ever Made in Hawaii Branding Workshop today. During various sessions and panels, branding experts from Hawaii and around the world shared their knowledge on how Hawaii businesses can grow to reach global customers.
The sessions included:
Workshop participants also had the opportunity to attend breakout sessions to provide feedback to help strengthen the Made in Hawaii brand and program.
“This Branding Workshop was a great way to gather and engage with local entrepreneurs to help them grow their businesses,” said Chris Sadayasu, director of DBEDT. “The Made in Hawaii program is committed to being a resource for Hawaii businesses so that they can thrive in our local economy and beyond.”
A free resource for Hawaii-based companies and online marketplaces, the Made in Hawaii program highlights brands and products that are exclusively Made in Hawaii. In order to be marketed, promoted or labeled as “Made in Hawaii,” at least 51 percent of a product’s wholesale value must originate or be added in Hawaii, whether through manufacture, assembly, fabrication or production.
To learn more about the Made in Hawaii program, please visit https://invest.hawaii.gov/made-in-hawaii/.
About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)
DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation-sector job growth.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Laci Goshi
Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism
(808) 587-9006
dbedt.hawaii.gov
Lyle Fujikawa
Made in Hawaii Program Manager
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
(808) 222-3498
Lyssa Fujie
iQ 360
(310) 346-4281