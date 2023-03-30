Poems From Cherry Creek by Lewton Thomas Jones

PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewton Jones, a talented singer-songwriter from , is making waves in the music industry with his unique sound and inspiring lyrics. With a passion for music that dates back to his childhood, Jones has worked tirelessly to hone his craft and connect with audiences around the world.
Jones' music can be described as a fusion of folk, country, and rock, with soulful vocals and intricate guitar work that capture the essence of human emotions. His album features a collection of original songs that reflect on the joys and struggles of everyday life, from love and loss to hope and resilience.
Jones music has received critical acclaim from music industry professionals and fans alike. His talent and hard work have earned him a loyal following, and his live performances have been described as transformative experiences that leave audiences feeling inspired and connected.
In addition to his music career, Jones is also a dedicated music educator who has been teaching guitar and songwriting to students of all ages for over a decade. He believes that music has the power to transform lives and inspire positive change, and his teaching approach reflects this philosophy.
"I want to share my passion for music with as many people as possible," says Jones. "Music has been such an important part of my life, and I want to help others discover the joy and power of music for themselves."
With his dedication to music education and his commitment to creating music that touches the soul, Lewton Jones is a true inspiration in the music industry.
To learn more about Jones and his music, visit his website at [Lew Jones | ReverbNation]
A Screen Glows in Brooklyn/Poems from Cherry Creek, is a book of poetry by Lewton Thomas Jones that traces his childhood in 1950’s Colorado to his formative years growing up in Portland Oregon in the 1960’s and beyond. Expect lots of metaphors and word play grounded by a solid literary backdrop. It is a combination of prose, poetry, and novella. A great read for those who like color and passion in their reading. It could be described as a baby boomer addressing the 2D computer world that has changed our lives, loves, and motives.
LEWTON THOMAS JONES
Amazon KD Publishing
Lew_Thomas_JOnes@hotmail.com
