Global Medical Electrodes Market 2022 - 2028: Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Neurological Diseases Drives Growth

The global medical electrodes market is expected to show an uptrend at a CAGR of 4.99% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The market's growth is supported by factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiovascular & neurological diseases and rising investments in R&D of healthcare services. The deaths by cardiovascular are 32% of the total deaths worldwide. This resulted in conducting health programs for the public to reduce the risk of such diseases.

The prevalence of diseases is expected to accelerate the demand for medical electrodes owing to their use in early diagnosis and treatment. This is due to medical electrodes' use in treating these diseases. In contrast, the stringent regulations imposed by the government for the approval of medical devices are expected to hinder the market's growth opportunities.

The global medical electrodes market is studied across regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the market. According to data, digital health in Asia is expected to earn revenue of up to $100 billion by 2025, rising from $37 billion in 2020.

Technological advancement and digitalization will boost the demand for advanced and portable medical electrode devices for enhanced diagnosis for patients in the region. Such demand for consumer-centric digital health ecosystems is expected to fuel the region's market in forthcoming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Neurological Diseases

Rising Investments in Research and Development of Healthcare Services

Rising Preference for Ambulatory Healthcare Services

Challenges

Stringent Regulations Imposed by Government

Time-Consuming Process of Biocompatibility Testing

Opportunities

Rising Preference for Disposable Electrodes

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Companies Mentioned

3M

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic plc

Cardinal Health Inc.

Ambu A/S

Zoll Medical Corporation

Dymedix Diagnostics

Cognionics

Cooper Surgical

Cr Bard Inc

Rhythmlink International

Natus Medical Incorporated

Pepin Manufacturing

Medico Electrodes

Koninklijke Philips NV

Competitive Outlook

ConMed Corporation is a global medical technology company that sells and manufactures patient monitoring and surgical devices. The company provides services for orthopedic surgery, robotic, laparoscopic, open surgery, pulmonology and gastroenterology, diagnostic devices, and patient care.

It has three main manufacturing facilities. Headquartered in the United States, the company's major international markets include Europe, Latin America, Canada, and the Asia-Pacific region, and its devices are sold in over 100 countries worldwide.

The company's devices, such as Core-Reusable electrodes and Universal Plus-reusable electrodes, provide great safety and precise surgeon control with high-volume suction and irrigation.

